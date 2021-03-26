8 p.m. NWHL, Isobel Cup, semifinal: Minnesota vs. Connecticut » NBC Sports Network
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay » MLB Network
4 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network
6:35 p.m. Baltimore at New York Yankees » WJZ (105.7 FM)
GOLF
6 a.m. European Tour: Kenya Savannah Classic, final round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. World Golf Championships: Match Play, third day » Golf Channel
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m. Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU
11 a.m. Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU
3 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, practice » Fox Sports 1
4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race, practice » Fox Sports 1
5:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, final practice » Fox Sports 1
6:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race, final practice » Fox Sports 1
NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FINAL
8 p.m. Lubbock Christian vs. Drury » CBS Sports Network
FIGURE SKATING
2:30 p.m. ISU world championships: women’s free skate » NBC Sports Network
TENNIS
11 a.m. ATP/WTA: Miami Open, second round » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
Noon Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, Group I: Congo vs. Senegal » beIN Sports
3 p.m. Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, Group E: Mauritania vs. Morocco » beIN Sports
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon Penn State at Ohio State » Big Ten Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. Minnesota at Northwestern » Big Ten Network
7 p.m. Nebraska at Michigan » Big Ten Network
8 p.m. Stanford at Washington » Pac-12 Network
9 p.m. Wisconsin at Penn State » Big Ten Network
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.