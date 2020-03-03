MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina » SEC Network
7 p.m. Maryland at Rutgers » Big Ten Network, WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. Michigan State at Penn State » ESPN
7 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina » ACC Network
7 p.m. Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth » MASN
7 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College » ESPN2
7 p.m. Cincinnati at South Florida » ESPNU
7 p.m. Davidson at Richmond » NBC Sports Washington Plus
7:30 p.m. Ohio at Akron » CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. Marquette at DePaul » Fox Sports 1
8:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Alabama » SEC Network
9 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky » ESPN
9 p.m. Purdue at Iowa » Big Ten Network
9 p.m. West Virginia at Iowa State » ESPNU
9 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma » ESPN2
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. German Cup, quarterfinal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04 » ESPNU
5:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group G: Santos at Defensa y Justicia » beIN Sports
7:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group C: Peñarol at Athletico Paranaense » beIN Sports
TENNIS
5 a.m. WTA: Lyon Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
11 a.m. WTA: Lyon Open and Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
3 p.m. WTA: Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
8 p.m. WTA: Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m. UNC Greensboro at North Carolina » ACC Network