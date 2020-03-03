NBA

7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston » TNT

10 p.m. Washington at Sacramento » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

10 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers » TNT

NHL

7:30 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay » NBC Sports Network

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m. Boston vs. New York Yankees » ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina » SEC Network

7 p.m. Maryland at Rutgers » Big Ten Network, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Michigan State at Penn State » ESPN

7 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina » ACC Network

7 p.m. Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth » MASN

7 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College » ESPN2

7 p.m. Cincinnati at South Florida » ESPNU

7 p.m. Davidson at Richmond » NBC Sports Washington Plus

7:30 p.m. Ohio at Akron » CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. Marquette at DePaul » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Alabama » SEC Network

9 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky » ESPN

9 p.m. Purdue at Iowa » Big Ten Network

9 p.m. West Virginia at Iowa State » ESPNU

9 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma » ESPN2

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. German Cup, quarterfinal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04 » ESPNU

5:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group G: Santos at Defensa y Justicia » beIN Sports

7:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group C: Peñarol at Athletico Paranaense » beIN Sports

TENNIS

5 a.m. WTA: Lyon Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

11 a.m. WTA: Lyon Open and Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

3 p.m. WTA: Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

8 p.m. WTA: Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m. UNC Greensboro at North Carolina » ACC Network