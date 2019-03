NBA

8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota » NBA TV

NHL

1 p.m. Florida at Boston » NHL Network

7 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay » NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington, WJFK (106.7 FM)

MLB

1 p.m. New York Mets at Washington » MASN, MLB Network (out of market only), WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

1 p.m. Baltimore at New York Yankees » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)

4 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia » Fox Sports 1

8:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego » Fox Sports 1

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — ELITE EIGHT

6:09 p.m. Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech » TBS

8:49 p.m. Virginia vs. Purdue » TBS

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — SWEET 16

11:30 a.m. North Carolina State vs. Iowa » ESPN

1:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. Baylor » ESPN

4 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame » ESPN2

6 p.m. Missouri State vs. Stanford » ESPN2

GOLF

10 a.m. PGA Tour: WGC Match Play, round of 16 » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, third round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: WGC Match Play, quarterfinals » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

5 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round » Golf Channel

7 p.m. LPGA Tour: Kia Classic, third round » Golf Channel

SOCCER

8:25 a.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham » NBC Sports Network

10:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Bayern Munchen at Freiburg » Fox Sports 2

10:55 a.m. English Premier League: Watford at Manchester United » NBC Sports Network

11 a.m. English Premier League: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion » CNBC

11:15 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Espanyol at Barcelona » beIN Sports

1:25 p.m. English Premier League: Everton at West Ham » NBC Sports Network

1:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Hertha BSC at RB Leipzig » Fox Sports 2

1:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Villarreal at Celta Vigo » beIN Sports

3:45 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Deportivo Alaves » beIN Sports

TENNIS

1 p.m. WTA: Miami Open, women’s final » ESPN2

3:30 p.m. ATP: Miami Open, men’s doubles final » Tennis Channel

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

9 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, practice » Fox Sports 1

10 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 300, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

10:55 a.m. Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2

11:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, final practice » Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 300 » Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. AMA Supercross » NBC Sports Network

PRO FOOTBALL

2 p.m. AAF: Orlando at Memphis » TNT

8 p.m. AAF: San Diego at Salt Lake » NFL Network

NCAA MEN’S HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

1 p.m. Minnesota State vs. Providence » ESPNews

4 p.m. Minnesota Duluth vs. Bowling Green » ESPNU

4:30 p.m. Cornell vs. Northeastern » ESPNews

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon Syracuse at Notre Dame » ESPNU

2 p.m. Duke at North Carolina » ESPNU

2:30 p.m. Yale at Penn » NBC Sports Washington

3 p.m. John Hopkins at Michigan » Big Ten Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon John Hopkins at Michigan » Big Ten Network

5 p.m. Rutgers at Maryland » Big Ten Network

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims » ESPN

7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje » ESPN

BOXING

10 p.m. WBC light heavyweight title fight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu » ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Auburn at South Carolina » SEC Network

3 p.m. Mississippi at Arkansas » SEC Network

5 p.m. Oregon State at Washington » Pac-12 Network

8 p.m. UCLA at Southern California » Pac-12 Network

9 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt » SEC Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m. South Carolina at LSU » SEC Network

8:30 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma State » ESPN2

10 p.m. California at UCLA » Pac-12 Network

HORSE RACING

6 p.m. Florida Derby » NBC Sports Network

COLLEGE RUGBY

3 p.m. St. Mary’s at California » Pac-12 Network