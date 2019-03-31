NBA
8 p.m. Washington at Denver » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)
8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State » NBA TV
NHL
12:30 p.m. New York Rangers at Philadelphia » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
5 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh » NHL Network
7:30 p.m. Boston at Detroit » NBC Sports Network
MLB
1 p.m. New York Mets at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
1 p.m. Baltimore at New York Yankees » MASN2, MLB Network, WTEM (980 AM)
4 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Texas » ESPN
7 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia » ESPN
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — ELITE EIGHT
2 p.m. Auburn vs. Kentucky » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
4:55 p.m. Michigan State vs. Duke » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — ELITE EIGHT
Noon Connecticut vs. Louisville » ESPN
2 p.m. Oregon vs. Mississippi State » ESPN
NCAA MEN’S HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
4 p.m. Providence vs. Cornell » ESPN2
6:30 p.m. Minnesota Duluth vs. Quinnipiac » ESPN2
GOLF
10 a.m. PGA Tour: WGC Match Play, semifinals » Golf Channel
2:30 a.m. PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, final round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: WGC Match Play, finals and third place » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
5 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round » Golf Channel
7 p.m. LPGA Tour: Kia Classic, final round » Golf Channel
SOCCER
8 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Betis at Rayo Vallecano » beIN Sports
9 a.m. English Premier League: Chelsea at Cardiff City » NBC Sports Network
9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Hannover 96 » Fox Sports 1
11:25 a.m. English Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool » NBC Sports Network
12 p.m. German Bundesliga: Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt » Fox Sports 2
2:45 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Huesca at Real Madrid » beIN Sports
6:30 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Orlando City » Fox Sports 1
9 p.m. MLS: Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy » ESPN2
TENNIS
1 p.m. ATP: Miami Open, men’s final » ESPN2
3:30 p.m. WTA: Miami Open, women’s doubles final » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
11 p.m. Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix » ESPN2
3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
PRO FOOTBALL
4 p.m. AAF: Atlanta at Birmingham » CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. AAF: Arizona at San Antonio » NFL Network
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon Rutgers at Ohio State » ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon Auburn at South Carolina » SEC Network
3 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt » SEC Network
4 p.m. Michigan vs. Michigan State » Big Ten Network
5 p.m. Oregon State at Washington » Pac-12 Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon Wisconsin at Penn State » Big Ten Network
2 p.m. Michigan State at Indiana » Big Ten Network
2 p.m. South Carolina at LSU » ESPNU
4 p.m. North Carolina at Pittsburgh » ESPNU
6 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri » SEC Network
7 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona » ESPN2
RUGBY
2:30 p.m. European Champions Cup, quarterfinal, Racing 92 vs. Stade Toulousain » NBC Sports Network