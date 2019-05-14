NBA
8:30 p.m. Draft lottery » ESPN
9 p.m. Western Conference finals, Game 1: Portland at Golden State » ESPN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS
8 p.m. Game 3: Boston at Carolina » NBC Sports Network
MLB
2 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox » MLB Network
6:30 p.m. Baltimore at New York Yankees » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. New York Mets at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Colorado at Boston » MLB Network
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. Xavier at Purdue » Big Ten Network
7 p.m. Louisville at Indiana » ESPNU
7 p.m. Michigan at Kentucky » SEC Network
8 p.m. BYU at Utah » Pac-12 Network
CYCLING
4 p.m. Tour of California: Stage 3 » NBC Sports Network
MEN’S HOCKEY
10 a.m. IIHF world championship: Denmark vs. Britain » NHL Network
2 p.m. IIHF world championship: Austria vs. Switzerland » NHL Network
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Italian Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel