NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
9 p.m. Game 2: Portland at Golden State » ESPN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
8 p.m. Game 4: Boston at Carolina » NBC Sports Network
MLB
1 p.m. New York Mets at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
1 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia » MLB Network
6 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
6:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati » MLB Network
10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego » MLB Network
GOLF
1 p.m. PGA Championship, first round » TNT
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Italian Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. Club friendly: Al Duhail at Al Sadd » beIN Sports
8 p.m. Women’s international friendly: New Zealand at United States » ESPN2
10 p.m. MLS: Dallas at Los Angeles FC » ESPN2
INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY
10 a.m. IIHF world championships: France vs. Canada » NHL Network
2 p.m. IIHF world championships: Finland vs. Denmark » NHL Network
CYCLING
4 p.m. Tour of California: Stage 5 » NBC Sports Network
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m. Washington State at Utah » Pac-12 Network
7 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M » ESPNU
7 p.m. Seton Hall at St. John’s » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. Mississippi at Tennessee » SEC Network
10 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal State Fullerton » ESPNU
COLLEGE TENNIS
5 p.m. NCAA championships » Tennis Channel