NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

9 p.m. Game 2: Portland at Golden State » ESPN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

8 p.m. Game 4: Boston at Carolina » NBC Sports Network

MLB

1 p.m. New York Mets at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

1 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia » MLB Network

6 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

6:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati » MLB Network

10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego » MLB Network

GOLF

1 p.m. PGA Championship, first round » TNT

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Italian Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. Club friendly: Al Duhail at Al Sadd » beIN Sports

8 p.m. Women’s international friendly: New Zealand at United States » ESPN2

10 p.m. MLS: Dallas at Los Angeles FC » ESPN2

INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY

10 a.m. IIHF world championships: France vs. Canada » NHL Network

2 p.m. IIHF world championships: Finland vs. Denmark » NHL Network

CYCLING

4 p.m. Tour of California: Stage 5 » NBC Sports Network

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m. Washington State at Utah » Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M » ESPNU

7 p.m. Seton Hall at St. John’s » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. Mississippi at Tennessee » SEC Network

10 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal State Fullerton » ESPNU

COLLEGE TENNIS

5 p.m. NCAA championships » Tennis Channel