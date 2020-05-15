SOCCER

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Schalke at Borussia Dortmund » Fox Sports 1

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Freiburg at RB Leipzig » Fox Sports 2

12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt » Fox Sports 1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. UFC Fight Night » ESPN

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

1 a.m. (Sun.) Kiwoom at LG » ESPN

RODEO

8 p.m. Professional Bull Riders: Lucas Oil Invitational » CBS Sports Network