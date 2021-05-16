1 p.m. Boston at New York » ESPN
3:30 p.m. Memphis at Golden State » ESPN
9 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans » NBA TV
NHL
Noon Stanley Cup playoffs first round, Game 1: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
3 p.m. Stanley Cup playoffs first round, Game 1: Minnesota at Vegas » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup playoffs first round, Game 1: Tampa Bay at Florida » NBC Sports Network
10:30 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver » NHL Network
WNBA
2 p.m. New York at Indiana » CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. Phoenix at Connecticut » CBS Sports Network
SOCCER
6:30 a.m. Italian Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina » ESPN2
7 a.m. English Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace » NBC Sports Network
9 a.m. English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham » NBC Sports Network
11:30 a.m. English Premier League: Liverpool at West Brom » NBC Sports Network
12:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao » beIN Sports
3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Reims at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports
4 p.m. MLS: Inter Miami at Cincinnati » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
4 p.m. USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville Triumph SC » ESPN2
6 p.m. NWSL: Washington at Orlando » Paramount Plus
6 p.m. MLS: Columbus at New England » ESPN2
7 p.m. Mexican Liga MX quarterfinal, second leg: Santos Laguna at Monterrey » Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. MLS: Orlando City at D.C. United » NBC Sports Washington
9:30 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles FC at Seattle » Fox Sports 1
AUTO RACING
2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 400 » Fox Sports 1
2:30 p.m. IMSA: Sports Car Challenge » NBC Sports Network
GOLF
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Byron Nelson, final round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: Byron Nelson, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. ATP/WTA: Italian Open, finals » Tennis Channel
BOWLING
2 p.m. PBA playoffs, final » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY
Noon Seattle at Old Glory DC » CBS Sports Network
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m. FCS national championship game: Sam Houston State vs. South Dakota State » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2), WTEM (980 AM)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon Georgia at Florida » SEC Network
Noon Wake Forest at Virginia » ACC Network
1 p.m. Indiana at Michigan » ESPN2
3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi » SEC Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon Michigan State at Ohio State » Big Ten Network
2 p.m. Nebraska at Northwestern » Big Ten Network
4 p.m. Illinois at Iowa » Big Ten Network
9 p.m. NCAA tournament selection special » ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon NCAA tournament, first round: Bryant at Virginia » ESPNU
2:30 p.m. NCAA tournament, first round: Vermont at Maryland » ESPNU
5 p.m. NCAA tournament, first round: High Point vs. Duke » ESPNU
7:30 p.m. NCAA tournament, first round: Loyola (Md.) at Denver » ESPNU