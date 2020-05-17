SOCCER

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Cologne » Fox Sports 1

Noon German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Union Berlin » Fox Sports 1

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Real Heroes 400 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

GOLF

2 p.m. TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11), Golf Channel, NBC Sports Network

RODEO

2 p.m. Professional Bull Riders: Lucas Oil Invitational » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)