NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
9 p.m. Game 4: Golden State at Portland » ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. Boston at Toronto » MLB Network
7 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)
7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
TENNIS
4 a.m. French Open, qualifying; ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, early rounds » Tennis Channel
2 p.m. French Open, qualifying; ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, early rounds » Tennis Channel
HOCKEY
10 a.m. IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia » NHL Network
2 p.m. IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Denmark » NHL Network
7 p.m. Memorial Cup: Rouyn-Noranda vs. Prince Albert » NHL Network
COLLEGE TENNIS
4 p.m. NCAA individual championships, Day 1 » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m. NCAA women’s individual championship, final round » Golf Channel