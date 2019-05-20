NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

9 p.m. Game 4: Golden State at Portland » ESPN

MLB

1 p.m. Boston at Toronto » MLB Network

7 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

TENNIS

4 a.m. French Open, qualifying; ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, early rounds » Tennis Channel

2 p.m. French Open, qualifying; ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, early rounds » Tennis Channel

HOCKEY

10 a.m. IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia » NHL Network

2 p.m. IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Denmark » NHL Network

7 p.m. Memorial Cup: Rouyn-Noranda vs. Prince Albert » NHL Network

COLLEGE TENNIS

4 p.m. NCAA individual championships, Day 1 » Tennis Channel

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m. NCAA women’s individual championship, final round » Golf Channel