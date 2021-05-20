9:30 p.m. First round, Game 3: Vegas at Minnesota » NBC Sports Network
MLB
12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)
2 p.m. New York Yankees at Texas » MLB Network
2:20 p.m. Washington at Chicago Cubs » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)
5 p.m. Houston at Oakland » MLB Network (joined in progress)
7:30 p.m. Boston vs. Toronto » MLB Network
10:30 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network
GOLF
7 a.m. Ladies European Tour: South African Women’s Open, third round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Championship, first round » ESPN
3 p.m. LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Emilia-Romagna Open and WTA Belgrade, early rounds » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
6 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group F: Atlético Nacional at Argentinos » beIN Sports
8 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group C: Barcelona at Boca Juniors » beIN Sports
AUTO RACING
5:30 a.m. Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, practice 1 » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, practice 2 » ESPNU
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. Spring League: Conquerors vs. Aviators » Fox Sports 1
10 p.m. Spring League: Alphas vs. Linemen » Fox Sports 1
COLLEGE TENNIS
5:30 p.m. NCAA championships, women’s team semifinals » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. Miami at Louisville » ACC Network
7 p.m. Florida at Arkansas » SEC Network
7 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M » ESPNU