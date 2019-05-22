MLB

1 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland » MLB Network

4 p.m. Arizona at San Diego » MLB Network

7 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

11 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco (joined in progress) » MLB Network

SOCCER

4 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Palestino at Zulia » beIN Sports

6:15 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Peñarol at Deportivo Cali » beIN Sports

8 p.m. USL: Nashville SC at Birmingham » ESPNews

8:20 p.m. Recopa Sudamericana: River Plate at Athletico PR » beIN Sports

TENNIS

4 a.m. French Open, qualifying; ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, early rounds » Tennis Channel

COLLEGE TENNIS

4 p.m. NCAA championships, Day 3 » Tennis Channel

COLLEGE GOLF

Noon NCAA women’s championships: team match play final » Golf Channel

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m. Big Ten tournament: Illinois vs. Maryland » Big Ten Network

10:30 a.m. SEC tournament: Georgia vs. Texas A&M » SEC Network

11 a.m. ACC tournament: Louisville vs. Boston College » NBC Sports Washington

2 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio State » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. SEC tournament: Arkansas vs. Mississippi » SEC Network

3 p.m. ACC tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame » NBC Sports Washington

5:30 p.m. SEC tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Auburn » SEC Network

6 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Indiana vs. Iowa » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. ACC tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina » NBC Sports Washington

9 p.m. SEC tournament: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina/LSU » SEC Network

10 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska » Big Ten Network