NBA PLAYOFFS, EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

8:30 p.m. Game 5: Toronto at Milwaukee » TNT

MLB

Noon Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

12:30 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

12:30 p.m. Boston at Toronto » MLB Network

3:45 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco » MLB Network

8 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston » MLB Network

GOLF

5:30 a.m. European Tour: Made in Denmark, first round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, first round » Golf Channel

4 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

4 a.m. French Open, qualifying; ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, practice session 2 » ESPN2

4 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, practice » Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, final practice » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, practice » Fox Sports 1

9 p.m. ARCA: General Tire 150 » Fox Sports 1

SOCCER

11:50 a.m. FIFA U-20 World Cup, Group B: Mexico vs. Italy » Fox Sports 2

2:20 p.m. FIFA U-20 World Cup, Group A: Poland vs. Colombia » Fox Sports 2

6:15 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Deportivo Lara at Corinthians » beIN Sports

8:30 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Atletico Nacional at Fluminense » beIN Sports

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Oklahoma State vs. Florida State » ESPN

9 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Texas vs. Alabama » ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m. Big Ten tournament: Illinois vs. Michigan » Big Ten Network

10:30 a.m. SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Texas A&M » SEC Network

11 a.m. ACC tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville » NBC Sports Washington

2 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Indiana vs. Nebraska/Minnesota » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. SEC tournament: Auburn vs. LSU/Mississippi State » SEC Network

3 p.m. ACC tournament: North Carolina vs. Miami » NBC Sports Washington

5:30 p.m. SEC tournament: Georgia vs. Arkansas » SEC Network

6 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Maryland vs. Ohio State » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. ACC tournament: Florida State vs. N.C. State » NBC Sports Washington

9 p.m. SEC tournament: Vanderbilt vs. LSU/Mississippi State » SEC Network

9 p.m. USC at Oregon State » Pac-12 Network

10 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Iowa vs. Nebraska/Minnesota » Big Ten Network

COLLEGE TENNIS

4 p.m. NCAA championships, doubles and singles quarterfinals » Tennis Channel