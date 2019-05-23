NBA PLAYOFFS, EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
8:30 p.m. Game 5: Toronto at Milwaukee » TNT
MLB
Noon Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
12:30 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
12:30 p.m. Boston at Toronto » MLB Network
3:45 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco » MLB Network
8 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston » MLB Network
GOLF
5:30 a.m. European Tour: Made in Denmark, first round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, first round » Golf Channel
4 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
4 a.m. French Open, qualifying; ATP: Geneva Open and Lyon Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, practice session 2 » ESPN2
4 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, practice » Fox Sports 1
6 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, final practice » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, practice » Fox Sports 1
9 p.m. ARCA: General Tire 150 » Fox Sports 1
SOCCER
11:50 a.m. FIFA U-20 World Cup, Group B: Mexico vs. Italy » Fox Sports 2
2:20 p.m. FIFA U-20 World Cup, Group A: Poland vs. Colombia » Fox Sports 2
6:15 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Deportivo Lara at Corinthians » beIN Sports
8:30 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Atletico Nacional at Fluminense » beIN Sports
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Oklahoma State vs. Florida State » ESPN
9 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Texas vs. Alabama » ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m. Big Ten tournament: Illinois vs. Michigan » Big Ten Network
10:30 a.m. SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Texas A&M » SEC Network
11 a.m. ACC tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville » NBC Sports Washington
2 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Indiana vs. Nebraska/Minnesota » Big Ten Network
2 p.m. SEC tournament: Auburn vs. LSU/Mississippi State » SEC Network
3 p.m. ACC tournament: North Carolina vs. Miami » NBC Sports Washington
5:30 p.m. SEC tournament: Georgia vs. Arkansas » SEC Network
6 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Maryland vs. Ohio State » Big Ten Network
7 p.m. ACC tournament: Florida State vs. N.C. State » NBC Sports Washington
9 p.m. SEC tournament: Vanderbilt vs. LSU/Mississippi State » SEC Network
9 p.m. USC at Oregon State » Pac-12 Network
10 p.m. Big Ten tournament: Iowa vs. Nebraska/Minnesota » Big Ten Network
COLLEGE TENNIS
4 p.m. NCAA championships, doubles and singles quarterfinals » Tennis Channel