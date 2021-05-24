MLB

3 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto » MLB Network

7:30 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota » MASN, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

8 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox » ESPN

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. First round, Game 2: Miami at Milwaukee » TNT

10 p.m. First round, Game 2: Portland at Denver » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

7 p.m. First round, Game 5: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh » NBC Sports Network

7 p.m. First round, Game 3: Toronto at Montreal » NHL Network

8 p.m. First round, Game 5: Tampa Bay at Florida » CNBC

9:45 p.m. First round, Game 4: Edmonton at Winnipeg » NBC Sports Network

10:30 p.m. First round, Game 5: Minnesota at Vegas » CNBC

TENNIS

4:30 a.m. ATP: Belgrade Open and Emilia-Romagna Open, early rounds; WTA: Strasbourg International, early rounds; French Open qualifying »Tennis Channel

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. Ohio State at Indiana » Big Ten Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

5 p.m. NCAA championships: Individual national championship » Golf Channel