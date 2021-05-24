8 p.m. First round, Game 5: Nashville at Carolina » CNBC
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m. First round, Game 2: Boston at Brooklyn » TNT
10 p.m. First round, Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix » TNT
10:30 p.m. First round, Game 2: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers » NBA TV
WNBA
7 p.m. Washington at Indiana » Monumental Sports Network
8 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago » CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle » CBS Sports Network
TENNIS
4 a.m. ATP: Belgrade Open and Emilia-Romagna Open, early rounds; WTA: Strasbourg International, early rounds; French Open qualifying» Tennis Channel
SOCCER
6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group D: Fluminense at River Plate » beIN Sports
8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group E: Sporting Cristal at São Paulo » beIN Sports
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m. SEC tournament, first round: Kentucky vs. Florida » SEC Network
11 a.m. ACC tournament, Pool B: Clemson vs. Louisville » MASN
2 p.m. SEC tournament, first round: Alabama vs. South Carolina » SEC Network
3 p.m. ACC tournament, Pool A: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia » MASN2
5:30 p.m. SEC tournament, first round: LSU vs. Georgia » SEC Network
9 p.m. SEC tournament, first round: Auburn vs. Mississippi » SEC Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Noon NCAA championships: Team match play, quarterfinals » Golf Channel
5 p.m. NCAA championships: Team match play, semifinals » Golf Channel