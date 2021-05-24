MLB

7 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7:30 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

8 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston » Fox Sports 1

9:30 p.m. Texas at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. First round, Game 4: Toronto at Montreal » NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. First round, Game 5: Nashville at Carolina » CNBC

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. First round, Game 2: Boston at Brooklyn » TNT

10 p.m. First round, Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix » TNT

10:30 p.m. First round, Game 2: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers » NBA TV

WNBA

7 p.m. Washington at Indiana » Monumental Sports Network

8 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago » CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle » CBS Sports Network

TENNIS

4 a.m. ATP: Belgrade Open and Emilia-Romagna Open, early rounds; WTA: Strasbourg International, early rounds; French Open qualifying» Tennis Channel

SOCCER

6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group D: Fluminense at River Plate » beIN Sports

8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group E: Sporting Cristal at São Paulo » beIN Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. SEC tournament, first round: Kentucky vs. Florida » SEC Network

11 a.m. ACC tournament, Pool B: Clemson vs. Louisville » MASN

2 p.m. SEC tournament, first round: Alabama vs. South Carolina » SEC Network

3 p.m. ACC tournament, Pool A: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia » MASN2

5:30 p.m. SEC tournament, first round: LSU vs. Georgia » SEC Network

9 p.m. SEC tournament, first round: Auburn vs. Mississippi » SEC Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Noon NCAA championships: Team match play, quarterfinals » Golf Channel

5 p.m. NCAA championships: Team match play, semifinals » Golf Channel