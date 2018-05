NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS

9 p.m. Western Conference, Game 6: Houston at Golden State » TNT, WTEM (980 AM)

MLB

1 p.m. Atlanta at Boston » MLB Network

4 p.m. Kansas City at Texas » Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. Washington at Miami » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

10 p.m. San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network

GOLF

7 a.m. European Tour: BMW PGA Championship, third round » Golf Channel

12:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Fort Worth Invitational, third round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Fort Worth Invitational, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. LPGA Tour: Volvik Championship, third round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

7 a.m. ATP: Geneva Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel

9:15 a.m. WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, final » beIN Sports

9:30 a.m. ATP: Geneva Open, singles final » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

3:30 p.m. NWSL: Orlando at Chicago » Lifetime

10 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Los Angeles FC » NewsChannel 8

RUGBY

9:30 a.m. English Premiership, final: Saracens vs. Exeter » NBC Sports Network

MOTOR SPORTS

6 a.m. Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

8 a.m. FIM World Championship: Donington, Race 1 » beIN Sports

9 a.m. Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2

9 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, practice » Fox Sports 1

10 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, final practice » Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300 » Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. AMA Pro Motocross Series: Glen Helen Classic » NBC Sports Network

BOXING

9 p.m. Eddie Ramirez vs. Argenis Mendez (junior welterweights); Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Oscar Escandon (featherweights) » Fox Sports 1

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m. IAAF Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon NCAA tournament semifinals: Yale vs. Albany » ESPN2

2:30 p.m. NCAA tournament semifinals: Maryland vs. Duke » ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL, NCAA SUPER REGIONALS

1 p.m. Game 2: Arkansas at Oklahoma » ESPN

3 p.m. Game 2: Tennessee at Georgia » ESPN

5 p.m. Game 3: Texas A&M at Florida » ESPN

5 p.m. Game 2: LSU at Florida State » ESPN2

7 p.m. Game 3: Arizona at UCLA (if necessary) » ESPN

7 p.m. Game 2: Alabama at Washington » ESPN2

9 p.m. Game 3: Kentucky at Oregon (if necessary) » ESPN

9 p.m. Game 2: South Carolina at Arizona State » ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m. Big Ten tournament, semifinals: Minnesota vs. Ohio State » Big Ten Network

11 a.m. Big South tournament, title game: Campbell vs. High Point » ESPNU

1 p.m. SEC tournament, semifinals: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi » SEC Network

2 p.m. Big Ten tournament, semifinals: Purdue vs. TBA » Big Ten Network

4 p.m. SEC tournament, semifinals: Arkansas vs. TBA » SEC Network

5 p.m. UCLA at Oregon State » ESPNU

6 p.m. Big Ten tournament, elimination game (if necessary) » Big Ten Network

10 p.m. Big Ten tournament, elimination game (if necessary) » Big Ten Network