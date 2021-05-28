MLB

2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

7 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Atlanta at New York Mets » MLB Network

8 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

9 p.m. First round, Game 7: Minnesota at Vegas » NBC Sports Network

NBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m. First round, Game 3: New York at Atlanta » ESPN

8:30 p.m. First round, Game 3: Brooklyn at Boston » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

9:30 p.m. First round, Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas » ESPN

WNBA

7 p.m. Washington at Connecticut » Facebook

8 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago » CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle » CBS Sports Network

GOLF

7 a.m. European Tour: Made in Denmark, second round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel

4 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round » Golf Channel

7 p.m. LPGA Tour: Match Play, Day 3 » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, carb day » NBC Sports Network

11:30 a.m. NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, practice» Fox Sports 2

4:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, practice » Fox Sports 1

5:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, practice » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 » Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

4:30 a.m. ATP: Belgrade Open and Emilia-Romagna Open, semifinals; WTA: Strasbourg International, semifinals; French Open qualifying » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

Noon CAF Super Cup, final: RSB Berkane at Al Ahly » beIN Sports

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon NCAA tournament, semifinal: Boston College vs. North Carolina » ESPNU

2:30 p.m. NCAA tournament, semifinal: Syracuse vs. Northwestern » ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Kentucky at Alabama » ESPN2

3 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Washington at Oklahoma » ESPN2

5 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Georgia at Florida » ESPNU

5 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Texas at Oklahoma State » ESPN2

7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Florida State at LSU » ESPN2

7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Arizona at Arkansas » ESPNU

9 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: James Madison at Missouri » ESPNU

9:30 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Virginia Tech at UCLA » ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. SEC tournament, fourth round: Tennessee vs. Alabama » SEC Network

11 a.m. ACC tournament, Pool A: Virginia vs. Notre Dame » MASN2

1 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska » Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. SEC tournament, fourth round: Mississippi vs. TBD » SEC Network

3 p.m. ACC tournament, Pool D: Florida State vs. Miami » MASN2

6 p.m. Northwestern at Ohio State » Big Ten Network

6 p.m. Washington at Washington State » Pac-12 Network

9 p.m. Oregon State at Stanford » Pac-12 Network