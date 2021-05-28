NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m. First round, Game 3: New York at Atlanta » ESPN
8:30 p.m. First round, Game 3: Brooklyn at Boston » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
9:30 p.m. First round, Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas » ESPN
WNBA
7 p.m. Washington at Connecticut » Facebook
8 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago » CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle » CBS Sports Network
GOLF
7 a.m. European Tour: Made in Denmark, second round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel
4 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round » Golf Channel
7 p.m. LPGA Tour: Match Play, Day 3 » Golf Channel
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, carb day » NBC Sports Network
11:30 a.m. NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, practice» Fox Sports 2
4:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, practice » Fox Sports 1
5:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, practice » Fox Sports 1
8:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 » Fox Sports 1
TENNIS
4:30 a.m. ATP: Belgrade Open and Emilia-Romagna Open, semifinals; WTA: Strasbourg International, semifinals; French Open qualifying » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
Noon CAF Super Cup, final: RSB Berkane at Al Ahly » beIN Sports
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon NCAA tournament, semifinal: Boston College vs. North Carolina » ESPNU
2:30 p.m. NCAA tournament, semifinal: Syracuse vs. Northwestern » ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Kentucky at Alabama » ESPN2
3 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Washington at Oklahoma » ESPN2
5 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Georgia at Florida » ESPNU
5 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Texas at Oklahoma State » ESPN2
7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Florida State at LSU » ESPN2
7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: Arizona at Arkansas » ESPNU
9 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 1: James Madison at Missouri » ESPNU
9:30 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Virginia Tech at UCLA » ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. SEC tournament, fourth round: Tennessee vs. Alabama » SEC Network
11 a.m. ACC tournament, Pool A: Virginia vs. Notre Dame » MASN2
1 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska » Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. SEC tournament, fourth round: Mississippi vs. TBD » SEC Network
3 p.m. ACC tournament, Pool D: Florida State vs. Miami » MASN2
6 p.m. Northwestern at Ohio State » Big Ten Network
6 p.m. Washington at Washington State » Pac-12 Network
9 p.m. Oregon State at Stanford » Pac-12 Network