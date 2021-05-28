STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m. First round, Game 6: Toronto at Montreal » NBC Sports Network
8 p.m. Second round, Game 1: New York Islanders at Boston » WRC (Ch. 4),
WBAL (Ch. 11)
MLB
1 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay » MLB Network
2 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, first game » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)
2 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (2) » MASN (1)/MASN2 (2), WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)
4 p.m. San Diego at Houston » MLB Network
7 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, second game » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45),
WJFK (106.7 FM)
10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona » MLB Network
SOCCER
3 p.m. UEFA Champions League, final: Manchester City vs. Chelsea » WUSA (Ch. 9),
WJZ (Ch. 13)
7:30 p.m. NWSL: Chicago at Houston » CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Inter Miami » NBC Sports Washington Plus
MOTORSPORTS
10 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
1 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 » Fox Sports 1
6 p.m. AMA Motocross: Fox Raceway » NBC Sports Network
7 p.m. ARCA Series: General Tire 150 » Fox Sports 1
GOLF
7:30 a.m. European Tour: Made in Denmark, third round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, third round » WRC (Ch. 4),
WBAL (Ch. 11)
5:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9),
WJZ (Ch. 13)
5:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Match Play, Day 4 » Golf Channel
TENNIS
8 a.m. ATP: Belgrade Open and Emilia-Romagna Open, finals;
WTA: Strasbourg International, final » Tennis Channel
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
3 p.m. Spring League: Sea Lions vs. Blues » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
9 p.m. Spring League: Generals vs. Jousters » Fox Sports 1
rugby
9 p.m. Major League Rugby: Austin at Utah » Fox Sports 2
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon NCAA tournament, semifinal: Virginia vs. North Carolina » ESPN2,
WTEM (980 AM)
2:30 p.m. NCAA tournament, semifinal: Maryland vs. Duke » ESPN2, WTEM (980 AM)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon NCAA super regional, Game 2: Florida vs. Georgia » ESPN
2 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Alabama vs. Kentucky » ESPN
3 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Washington vs. Oklahoma » WJLA (Ch. 7),
WMAR (Ch. 2)
4 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Oklahoma State vs. Texas » ESPN
5 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Arkansas vs. Arizona » ESPN2
7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 2: Missouri vs. James Madison » ESPNU
7 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 3: Florida State at LSU (if nec.) » ESPN2
9:30 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 3: Virginia Tech at UCLA (if nec.) » ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon Big South tournament, final: Presbyterian vs. TBD » ESPNU
1 p.m. ACC tournament, semifinal: Duke vs. Virginia » ACC Network
1 p.m. SEC tournament, semifinal: Tennessee vs. Florida » SEC Network
1 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska » Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. Oregon State at Stanford » Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State » Big Ten Network
4:30 p.m. SEC tournament, semifinal: Arkansas vs. Mississippi » SEC Network
5 p.m. ACC tournament, semifinal: N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech » ACC Network
7 p.m. Northwestern at Ohio State » Big Ten Network