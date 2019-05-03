NBA PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND

8 p.m. Game 3: Milwaukee at Boston » ESPN

10:30 p.m. Game 3: Denver at Portland » ESPN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND

7 p.m. Game 4: New York Islanders at Carolina » NBC Sports Network

9:30 p.m. Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis » NBC Sports Network

MLB

2 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami » MLB Network

GOLF

12 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, first round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, second round » Golf Channel

6 p.m. LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, second round » Golf Channel

Midnight (Fri.) European Tour: China Open, third round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: BMW Open and Estoril Open, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

1:30 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Istanbul Basaksehir at Sivasspor » beIN Sports

2:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Mainz 05 » Fox Sports 2

3 p.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Everton » NBC Sports Network

3:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Leganes at Sevilla » beIN Sports

HORSE RACING

Noon Kentucky Derby Oaks » NBC Sports Network

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

5 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: JEGS 200 » Fox Sports 1

MEN’S LACROSSE

5 p.m. Patriot League tournament, semifinal: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army » CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. Ivy League tournament, semifinal: Brown vs. Penn » ESPNU

8 p.m. Patriot League tournament, semifinal: Lehigh vs. Boston University » CBS Sports Network

8:30 p.m. Ivy League tournament, semifinal: Cornell vs. Yale » ESPNU

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

5 p.m. Big Ten tournament, semifinal: Maryland vs. Penn State » Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m. Big Ten tournament, semifinal: Northwestern vs. Michigan » Big Ten Network

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota » Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. UCLA at Arizona State » Pac-12 Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee » SEC Network

7 p.m. Alabama at LSU » ESPN2

8 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri » SEC Network

8 p.m. Washington at Arizona » Pac-12 Network

ARENA FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Philadelphia at Baltimore » NBC Sports Washington