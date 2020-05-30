KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

12:55 a.m. (Sunday) Lotte vs. Doosan » ESPN

SOCCER

9:20 a.m. German Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04 » Fox Sports 1

9:20 a.m. German Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg » Fox Sports 2

12:20 p.m. German Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich » Fox Sports 1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: prelims » ESPN

9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns » ESPN