May 30, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDTKOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION12:55 a.m. (Sunday) Lotte vs. Doosan » ESPNSOCCER9:20 a.m. German Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04 » Fox Sports 19:20 a.m. German Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg » Fox Sports 212:20 p.m. German Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich » Fox Sports 1MIXED MARTIAL ARTS6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: prelims » ESPN9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns » ESPNGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.