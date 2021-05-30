MLB

1 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

1 p.m. New York Yankees at Detroit » MLB Network

2 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

4 p.m. San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network

7 p.m. Atlanta at New York Mets » ESPN

NBA PLAYOFFS

1 p.m. First round, Game 4: New York at Atlanta » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

3:30 p.m. First round, Game 4: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers » WJLA (Ch. 7),WMAR (Ch. 2)

7 p.m. First round, Game 4: Brooklyn at Boston » TNT

9:30 p.m. First round, Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

5 p.m. Second round, Game 1: Tampa Bay at Carolina » NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. Second round, Game 1: Vegas at Colorado » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

6 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

GOLF

7:30 a.m. European Tour: Made in Denmark, final round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, final round »Golf Channel

4 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship, final round » WRC (Ch. 4),WBAL (Ch. 11)

6:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Match Play, final day » Golf Channel

SOCCER

Noon French Ligue 1 playoff, second leg: Toulouse at Nantes » beIN Sports

2 p.m. Men’s friendly: United States at Switzerland » ESPN

7 p.m. NWSL: Washington at OL Reign » Paramount Plus (streaming)

7 p.m. MLS: Portland at Philadelphia » Fox Sports 1

9:30 p.m. MLS: Austin at Seattle » Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

5 a.m. French Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

8 a.m. French Open, early rounds » MASN2

RUGBY

1 p.m. Major League Rugby: Rugby United New York at Old Glory DC »NBC Sports Washington

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon NCAA tournament, final: Boston College vs. Syracuse » ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 3: James Madison at Missouri » ESPNU

6 p.m. NCAA super regional, Game 3: Texas at Oklahoma State » ESPNU

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon ACC tournament, final: Duke vs. N.C. State » ESPN2

Noon American tournament, final » ESPNews

1 p.m. Big East tournament, final: Connecticut vs. Xavier » Fox Sports 2

1 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. Conference USA tournament, final » CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. SEC tournament, final: Tennessee vs. Arkansas » ESPN2

4 p.m. Minnesota at Purdue » Big Ten Network

6 p.m. Big 12 tournament, final: Oklahoma State vs. TCU » ESPN2

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

8 p.m. Nationals, semifinal: Taft School (Conn.) vs. Culver (Ind.) » ESPNU