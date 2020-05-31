SOCCER

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach » Fox Sports 1

Noon German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Paderborn » Fox Sports 1

MOTORSPORTS

2 p.m. MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America » Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. Supercross: Round 11 » NBC Sports Network

3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Supermarket Heroes 500 » Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. Supercross: Round 11 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)