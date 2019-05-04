NBA PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND
8:30 p.m. Game 3: Golden State at Houston » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND
7:15 p.m. Game 5: Columbus at Boston » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
10 p.m. Game 5: Colorado at San Jose » NBC Sports Network
MLB
1 p.m. Minnesota at New York Yankees » MLB Network
4 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. Oakland at Pittsburgh » Fox Sports 1
10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego » MLB Network
HORSE RACING
Noon Kentucky Derby, undercard races » NBC Sports Network
2:30 p.m. Kentucky Derby, undercard races » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
6 p.m. Kentucky Derby » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
AUTO RACING
9 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400, practice » Fox Sports 1
10 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Allied Steel Buildings 200, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
Noon NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400, final practice » Fox Sports 1
1:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Allied Steel Buildings 200 » Fox Sports 1
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: BMW Open semifinals, Estoril Open semifinals; WTA: Prague Open final, Morocco Open final, Madrid Open early rounds » Tennis Channel
GOLF
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, second round » Golf Channel
6 p.m. LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, third round » Golf Channel
12:30 a.m. (Sun.) European Tour: China Open, final round » Golf Channel (Sun.)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m. English Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth » NBC Sports Network
9:20 a.m. German Bundesliga: Hannover 96 at Bayern Munich » Fox Sports 2
9:55 a.m. English Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton » NBC Sports Network
10:55 a.m. French Ligue 1: Nice at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports
12:20 p.m. English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Cardiff » WRC (Ch. 4),WBAL (Ch. 11)
12:20 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen » Fox Sports 2
1 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Sociedad at Deportivo Alaves » beIN Sports
2 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at New York Red Bulls » ESPN
2:35 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Barcelona at Celta Vigo » beIN Sports
2:45 p.m. English Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United » NBC Sports Network
7 p.m. NWSL: Reign FC at Washington » NBC Sports Washington Plus
10 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana » Fox Sports 1
ARENA FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m. Washington at Albany » NBC Sports Washington
BOXING
10 p.m. IBF light heavyweight title: Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic » ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon Patriot League tournament, final: Navy at Loyola » CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. Big East tournament, final: Georgetown vs. Denver » Fox Sports 2
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
10 a.m. MAAC tournament, final: Quinnipiac vs. Marist » ESPNU
Noon America East tournament, final: Vermont vs. UMBC » ESPNU
2 p.m. ACC tournament, final: Notre Dame at Virginia » ESPNU
4:30 p.m. Big East tournament final: Georgetown vs. Denver » CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. Big Ten tournament, final: Penn State vs. Johns Hopkins » Big Ten Network
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon Missouri at Tennessee » SEC Network
1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Florida State » NBC Sports Washington
3 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota » Big Ten Network
3 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M » SEC Network
6 p.m. UCLA at Arizona State » Pac-12 Network
8 p.m. Alabama at Auburn » SEC Network
8 p.m. Vanderbilt at South Carolina » ESPNU
9 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oregon State » Pac-12 Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. Michigan at Maryland » Big Ten Network
2 p.m. Oregon at Utah » Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. Washington at Arizona » Pac-12 Network
6 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas » ESPNU
6 p.m. Alabama at LSU » SEC Network
8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma » ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m. NCAA tournament, championship: Hawaii vs. Long Beach State » ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m. NCAA tournament, dual matches » ESPN2