NBA PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND
7 p.m. Game 4: Milwaukee at Boston » TNT
9:30 p.m. Game 4: Golden State at Houston » TNT
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND
7 p.m. Game 6: Boston at Columbus» NBC Sports Network
10 p.m. Game 6: San Jose at Colorado» NBC Sports Network
MLB
12:30 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati » MLB Network
7 p.m. Boston at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
7:30 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
8 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis » ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Kayserispor at Trabzonspor » beIN Sports
3 p.m. English Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City » NBC Sports Network
AUTO RACING
Noon NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400 » Fox Sports 1
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Madrid Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech » ESPNU