NBA PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND

7 p.m. Game 4: Milwaukee at Boston » TNT

9:30 p.m. Game 4: Golden State at Houston » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND

7 p.m. Game 6: Boston at Columbus» NBC Sports Network

10 p.m. Game 6: San Jose at Colorado» NBC Sports Network

MLB

12:30 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati » MLB Network

7 p.m. Boston at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

7:30 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

8 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis » ESPN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Kayserispor at Trabzonspor » beIN Sports

3 p.m. English Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City » NBC Sports Network

AUTO RACING

Noon NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400 » Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Madrid Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech » ESPNU