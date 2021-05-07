NHL
7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, WFED (1500 AM)
NBA
7:30 p.m. Boston at Chicago » ESPN
10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Portland » ESPN
GOLF
11 a.m. PGA Tour Champions: Tradition, second round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, second round » Golf Channel
11:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: LPGA Thailand, third round » Golf Channel
SOCCER
3 p.m. English Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City » NBC Sports Network
3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Lille at Lens » beIN Sports
TENNIS
7 a.m. ATP: Madrid Open, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
5:30 a.m. Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU
7:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: LiftKits4Less.com 200 » Fox Sports 1
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m. Spring League, Week 1: Sea Lions vs. Blues » Fox Sports 1
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
4 p.m. Patriot League, semifinal: Lehigh vs. Colgate » CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. Robert Morris at Syracuse » ACC Network
7 p.m. Patriot League, semifinal: Army vs. Loyola (Md.) » CBS Sports Network
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame » ACC Network
7 p.m. Southern California at Oregon State » Pac-12 Network
8 p.m. LSU at Auburn » SEC Network
8:30 p.m. Texas at TCU » ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m. Georgia at Mississippi State » SEC Network
6:30 p.m. Auburn at LSU » ESPNU
7 p.m. Arizona at Oregon » ESPN2
10 p.m. Stanford at UCLA » Pac-12 Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m. NCAA tournament, first round: TCU vs. UCLA » ESPNU
11 a.m. NCAA tournament, first round: Loyola Marymount vs. LSU » ESPNU
Noon NCAA tournament, first round: Cal Poly vs. Southern California » ESPNU
1 p.m. NCAA tournament, first round: Stanford vs. Florida State » ESPNU
2 p.m. NCAA tournament, elimination bracket » ESPNU
3 p.m. NCAA tournament, elimination bracket » ESPNU
4 p.m. NCAA tournament, quarterfinals » ESPNU
5 p.m. NCAA tournament, quarterfinals » ESPNU