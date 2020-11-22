NFL

8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay » ESPN

SOCCER

11:25 a.m. Turkish Super Lig: Kayserispor at Galatasaray » beIN Sports

12:25 p.m. English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley » NBC Sports Network

2:50 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Betis at Athletic Bilbao » beIN Sports

2:55 p.m. English Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton »NBC Sports Network

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m. Penn State at Wisconsin » Big Ten Network

8:30 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota » Big Ten Network