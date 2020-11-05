NFL

8:20 p.m. Green Bay at San Francisco » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45), NFL Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Utah State at Nevada » Fox Sports 1

9 p.m. Wyoming at Colorado State » CBS Sports Network

GOLF

6 a.m. European Tour: Cyprus Showdown, first round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Houston Open, first round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Paris Masters, early rounds » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

5:15 p.m. Copa Sudamericana, second round, second leg: Coquimbo Unido at Estudiantes Merida » beIN Sports

6 p.m. Concacaf League, round of 16: Arcahaie at Waterhouse » Fox Sports 2

7:30 p.m. Copa Sudamericana, second round, second leg: Melgar at Bahia » beIN Sports

8:15 p.m. Concacaf League, round of 16: Real Estelí at Herediano » Fox Sports 2

10:30 p.m. Concacaf League, round of 16: Managua at Olimpia » Fox Sports 2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m. Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.) » ESPN

SWIMMING

10 a.m. International Swimming League » CBS Sports Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri » SEC Network