NFL

8:20 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45), NFL Network

NHL

7 p.m. Washington at Florida » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

NBA

8 p.m. Boston at Charlotte » TNT

10:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles Clippers » TNT

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. Louisiana Lafayette at Coastal Carolina » ESPNU

8 p.m. Temple at South Florida » ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m. Bryant at Rutgers » Big Ten Network

8 p.m. Southwestern at TCU » MASN2

9 p.m. Seattle at Washington State » Pac-12 Network

10 p.m. Western Illinois at Indiana » Big Ten Network

COLLEGE SOCCER

4:30 p.m. Women’s SEC tournament, semifinals: Florida vs. Arkansas » SEC Network

AD

7 p.m. Men’s: Stanford at Oregon State » Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. Women’s SEC tournament, semifinals: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt » SEC Network

GOLF

3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round » Golf Channel

AD

10 p.m. LPGA Tour: Japan Classic, first round » Golf Channel

4 a.m. (Friday) European PGA Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, second round » Golf Channel

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16: Ecuador vs. Italy » Fox Sports 2

6 p.m. FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16: Paraguay vs. Argentina » Fox Sports 2

7:30 p.m. Women’s international friendly: Sweden at United States » Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

8 a.m. ATP: Next Gen ATP Finals, round robin » Tennis Channel

12 p.m. USTA men’s pro circuit: Knoxville Challenger, early rounds » Tennis Channel

1:30 p.m. ATP: Next Gen ATP Finals, round robin » Tennis Channel

5:30 p.m. USTA men’s pro circuit: Knoxville Challenger, early rounds; USTA women’s pro circuit: Henderson Tennis Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

11 p.m.Washington at Oregon » Pac-12 Networ

AD
AD