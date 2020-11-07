SOCCER

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Manchester United at Everton » NBC Sports Network

10 a.m. English Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace » NBC Sports Network

10:15 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Betis at Barcelona » beIN Sports

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Rennes at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports

GOLF

5 a.m. European Tour: Cyprus Showdown, third round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Houston Open, third round » Golf Channel

4 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round » Golf Channel

4:30 a.m. (Sunday) European Tour: Cyprus Showdown, final round » Golf Channel

HORSE RACING

Noon Breeders’ Cup, Day 2 » NBC Sports Network

Breeders’ Cup, Day 2 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

AUTO RACING

5 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: West Valley 200 » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Paris Masters, semifinals » Tennis Channel

3:15 a.m. (Sunday) ATP: Paris Masters, doubles final » Tennis Channel

BOXING

8 p.m. Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (heavyweights) » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m. Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweights) » ESPN2

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina State » MASN