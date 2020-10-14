MLB PLAYOFFS

6 p.m. NLCS, Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. ALCS, Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Houston » TBS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Louisiana Lafayette » ESPN

SOCCER

2:45 p.m. UEFA Nations League, Group A: Netherlands at Italy » ESPN2

6 p.m. Brazil Cup, round of 16: São Paulo at Fortaleza » Fox Sports 2

8 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United » WJLA 24/7 News

GOLF

5 p.m. PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Charity Challenge » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors, early rounds » Tennis Channel

3 a.m. (Thursday) ATP: St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors, early rounds » Tennis Channel

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

8 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech » ACC Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest » ACC Network

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m. Kiwoom at KT » ESPN2