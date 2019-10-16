MLB PLAYOFFS

8 p.m. ALCS, Game 4: Houston at New York Yankees » Fox Sports 1, WSBN (630 AM)

NHL

7 p.m. Toronto at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

7 p.m. Colorado at Pittsburgh » NBC Sports Network

9:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Edmonton » NBC Sports Network

NBA PRESEASON

8 p.m. Atlanta at New York » ESPN

10:30 p.m. Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers » ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m. South Alabama at Troy » ESPN2

GOLF

3 p.m. Legends Tour: Senior LPGA Championship, final round » Golf Channel

10 p.m. PGA Tour: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round » Golf Channel

2 a.m. (Thursday) LPGA Tour: LPGA Shanghai, first round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

4 a.m. ATP: Stockholm Open and European Open, early rounds; WTA: Kremlin Cup and Luxembourg Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

4 a.m. (Thursday) ATP: Stockholm Open and European Open, early rounds; WTA: Kremlin Cup and Luxembourg Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. UEFA Women’s Champions League: Breidablik at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. Indiana at Maryland » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee » ESPNU

7 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame » ACC Network

8 p.m. Iowa at Ohio State » Big Ten Network

8 p.m. South Carolina at Florida » SEC Network

9 p.m. Purdue at Nebraska » ESPNU

