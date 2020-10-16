MLB PLAYOFFS

6 p.m. ALCS, Game 6: Houston vs. Tampa Bay » TBS

9 p.m. NLCS, Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. SMU at Tulane » ESPN

9:30 p.m. BYU at Houston » ESPN

GOLF

7:30 a.m. European Tour: Scottish Championship, second round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round » Golf Channel

5 p.m. PGA Tour: CJ Cup, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP: St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

2 a.m. (Saturday) ATP: St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors, semifinals » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

1 p.m. French Ligue 1: Rennes at Dijon » beIN Sports

3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Nimes » beIN Sports

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse » ACC Network

7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Notre Dame » ESPN2

7 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky » SEC Network

7 p.m. North Carolina at North Carolina State » MASN

9 p.m. Texas at Kansas State » ESPN2

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m. Lotte at NC » ESPN2

4 a.m. (Saturday) Kia at LG » ESPN2

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday) National Rugby League, finals: Penrith vs. South Sydney » Fox Sports 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Saturday) Australian Football League, preliminary final 2: Brisbane vs. Geelong » Fox Sports 2