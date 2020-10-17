MLB PLAYOFFS

4:30 p.m. NLCS, Game 6: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary) » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. ALCS, Game 7: Houston vs. Tampa Bay » TBS

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Liverpool at Everton » NBC Sports Network

10 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Atlético Madrid at Celta Vigo » beIN Sports

10 a.m. English Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea » NBC Sports Network

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Barcelona at Getafe » beIN Sports

4 p.m. NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

6 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey » Fox Sports 2

GOLF

8 a.m. European Tour: Scottish Championship, third round » Golf Channel

2:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round » Golf Channel

5 p.m. PGA Tour: CJ Cup, third round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Sardinia Open, St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors, semifinals » Tennis Channel

9:30 a.m. Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3, round robin » Tennis Channel

3 a.m. (Sunday) ATP: Sardinia Open, St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors, finals » Tennis Channel

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. IMSA SportsCar Championship: Petit Le Mans » NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Clean Harbors 200 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

7 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 » NBC Sports Network

9:30 p.m. IMSA SportsCar Championship: Petit Le Mans » NBC Sports Network

BOXING

10 p.m. Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (lightweights) » ESPN

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m. British Champions Day » Fox Sports 2

SWIMMING

2 p.m. International Swimming League » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)