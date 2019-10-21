NFL

8:15 p.m. New England at New York Jets » ESPN

NHL

7 p.m. Vegas at Philadelphia » NHL Network

SOCCER

3 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United » NBC Sports Network

GOLF

11 a.m. PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round »Golf Channel

TENNIS

8 a.m. ATP: Swiss Indoors Basel and Vienna Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday) WTA: WTA Elite Trophy, early rounds » Tennis Channel

AD
AD