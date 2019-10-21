October 21, 2019 at 12:09 AM EDTNFL8:15 p.m. New England at New York Jets » ESPNNHL7 p.m. Vegas at Philadelphia » NHL NetworkSOCCER3 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United » NBC Sports NetworkGOLF11 a.m. PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round »Golf ChannelTENNIS8 a.m. ATP: Swiss Indoors Basel and Vienna Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel12:30 a.m. (Tuesday) WTA: WTA Elite Trophy, early rounds » Tennis ChannelADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy