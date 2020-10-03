12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Betis at Valencia » beIN Sports
4:30 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
7 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United at D.C. United » WJLA 24/7 News
10 p.m. NWSL: Portland at Utah » CBS Sports Network
TENNIS
5 a.m. French Open, third round » Tennis Channel, MASN2
2 a.m. (Sunday) French Open, round of 16 » Tennis Channel
GOLF
7 a.m .European Tour: Scottish Open, third round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. LPGA Tour: LPGA Classic, third round » Golf Channel
4 p.m. PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, third round » Golf Channel
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Chevrolet Silverado 250 » Fox Sports 1
2:30 p.m. IndyCar: Harvest GP, second race » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
4:30 p.m. IndyCar: Harvest GP, second race » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
BOXING
8 p.m. Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (featherweights) » Fox Sports 1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (bantamweights) » ESPN
RUNNING
2 a.m. (Sunday) London Marathon » NBC Sports Network