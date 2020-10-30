11 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Pachuca at Tijuana » Fox Sports 2
GOLF
5:30 a.m. European Tour: Cyprus Open, second round » Golf Channel
Noon PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, second round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
8 a.m. ATP: Vienna Open and Astana Open, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
8 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 » Fox Sports 1
SWIMMING
10 a.m. International Swimming League: Match 5 » CBS Sports Network
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville » ACC Network
8 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia » MASN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. Alabama at Florida » SEC Network
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.) » ESPN2
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. LG at SK » ESPN2