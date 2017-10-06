MLB PLAYOFFS

2 p.m. ALDS, Game 2: Boston at Houston » Fox Sports 1

5 p.m. ALDS, Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland » MLB Network

7:30 p.m. NLDS, Game 1: Chicago Cubs at Washington » TBS, WJFK (106.7 FM), WTEM (980 AM)

10:30 p.m. NLDS, Game 1: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers » TBS, WTEM (980 AM)

NBA PRESEASON

7 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia » NBA TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Memphis at Connecticut » ESPN

7:30 p.m. Morgan State at South Carolina State » ESPNU

10:15 p.m. Boise State at BYU » ESPN

GOLF

8 a.m. European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round » Golf Channel

5:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Safeway Open, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP: Japan Open and China Open, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

3 p.m. CAF World Cup qualifier: Ivory Coast at Mali » beIN Sports

7:30 p.m. CONCACAF World Cup qualifier: Panama at United States » ESPN2, Univision

9:30 p.m. CONCACAF World Cup qualifier: Trinidad & Tobago at Mexico » Fox Sports 1

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America 500, practice » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 300, practice » NBC Sports Network

7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America 500, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. Bellator 184: Eduardo Dantas vs. Darrion Caldwell (bantamweights) » Spike