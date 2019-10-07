MLB PLAYOFFS

4:15 p.m. ALDS, Game 4: Houston at Tampa Bay » Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. ALDS, Game 4: New York Yankees at Minnesota (if necessary) » Fox Sports 1, WSBN (630 AM)

NHL

7 p.m. Dallas at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

8 p.m. San Jose at Nashville » NBC Sports Network

WNBA FINALS

8 p.m. Game 4: Washington at Connecticut » ESPN2

NBA PRESEASON

6 a.m. Houston vs. Toronto » NBA TV

8 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City » ESPN

10:30 p.m. Denver at Portland » ESPN

GYMNASTICS

8:30 a.m. FIG world championships, Day 1 » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

6:30 a.m. ATP: Shanghai Masters, early rounds » Tennis Channel

11 p.m. ATP: Shanghai Masters, early rounds; WTA: Tianjin Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

RUGBY WORLD CUP

12:45 a.m. (Wednesday) Pool C, United States vs. Argentina » NBC Sports Network

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m. High Point at Wake Forest » ACC Network

