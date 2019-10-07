WNBA FINALS
8 p.m. Game 4: Washington at Connecticut » ESPN2
NBA PRESEASON
6 a.m. Houston vs. Toronto » NBA TV
8 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City » ESPN
10:30 p.m. Denver at Portland » ESPN
GYMNASTICS
8:30 a.m. FIG world championships, Day 1 » NBC Sports Network
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. ATP: Shanghai Masters, early rounds » Tennis Channel
11 p.m. ATP: Shanghai Masters, early rounds; WTA: Tianjin Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
RUGBY WORLD CUP
12:45 a.m. (Wednesday) Pool C, United States vs. Argentina » NBC Sports Network
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m. High Point at Wake Forest » ACC Network
