10 p.m. Top Rank, main card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (featherweights) » ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech » ESPN
AUTO RACING
5 a.m. Formula One: Eifel Grand Prix, first practice » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: Eifel Grand Prix, second practice » ESPN2
GOLF
6:30 a.m. European Tour: BMW PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel
5 p.m. PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, second round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
6 a.m. French Open, men’s semifinals » Tennis Channel
11 a.m. French Open, men’s semifinals » NBC Sports Network, WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
2 a.m. (Saturday) French Open, girls’ singles and doubles championships » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
5 p.m. NWSL: Houston at Orlando » CBS Sports Network
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina » ESPNU
8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina State » ACC Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. Kansas State at Texas » Longhorn Network
7 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee » SEC Network
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m. Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.) » ESPN2
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday) National Rugby League: South Sydney at Parramatta » Fox Sports 2