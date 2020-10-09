NBA FINALS

9 p.m. Game 5: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

MLB PLAYOFFS

7 p.m. ALDS, Game 5: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay » TBS

9 p.m. NLDS, Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego (if necessary) » Fox Sports 1

BOXING

10 p.m. Top Rank, main card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (featherweights) » ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech » ESPN

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. Formula One: Eifel Grand Prix, first practice » ESPN2

9 a.m. Formula One: Eifel Grand Prix, second practice » ESPN2

GOLF

6:30 a.m. European Tour: BMW PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel

5 p.m. PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

6 a.m. French Open, men’s semifinals » Tennis Channel

11 a.m. French Open, men’s semifinals » NBC Sports Network, WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

2 a.m. (Saturday) French Open, girls’ singles and doubles championships » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

5 p.m. NWSL: Houston at Orlando » CBS Sports Network

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina » ESPNU

8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina State » ACC Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m. Kansas State at Texas » Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee » SEC Network

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m. Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.) » ESPN2

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday) National Rugby League: South Sydney at Parramatta » Fox Sports 2