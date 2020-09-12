9 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego » MLB Network
NBA PLAYOFFS
8 p.m. Western Conference semifinals, Game 5: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers » ESPN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
8 p.m. Western Conference finals, Game 4: Vegas vs. Dallas » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP: Austrian Open, semifinals; WTA: Istanbul Cup, semifinals » Tennis Channel
4 p.m. U.S. Open: women’s singles, final » ESPN
WNBA
Noon Washington vs. New York » NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV
3 p.m. Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles » NBA TV
SOCCER
7:25 a.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham » NBC Sports Network
9:55 a.m. English Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace » NBC Sports Network
10:55 a.m. French Ligue 1: Nice at Montpellier » beIN Sports
12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
12:55 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Gaziantepspor at Galatasaray » beIN Sports
2:55 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Osasuna at Cádiz » beIN Sports
3:30 p.m. NWSL: Houston at North Carolina » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
7 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at D.C. United » WJLA 24/7 News
GOLF
8:30 a.m. European Tour: Portugal Masters, third round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. LPGA Tour: Inspiration, third round » Golf Channel
6 p.m. PGA Tour: Safeway Open, third round » Golf Channel
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix, practice » ESPN
8:55 a.m. Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2
2 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 » NBC Sports Network
5 p.m. IndyCar: Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Race 1 » NBC Sports Network
7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400 » NBC Sports Network
CYCLING
7:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 14 » CNBC
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
12:55 a.m. (Sunday) Doosan at Kiwoom » ESPN2
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. Australian NRL: Newcastle at Sydney » Fox Sports 2
2 a.m. (Sunday) Australian NRL: North Queensland at Melbourne » Fox Sports 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Sunday) Australian Football League: Brisbane vs. Sydney » Fox Sports 2