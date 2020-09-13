8 p.m. Oakland at Seattle » Fox Sports 1
10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego » MLB Network
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
8 p.m. Western Conference finals, Game 5: Dallas vs. Vegas » NBC Sports Network
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United »NBC Sports Network
12:55 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Istanbul Basaksehir at Hatayspor » beIN Sports
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP/WTA: Italian Open, early-round play » Tennis Channel
SOFTBALL
8 p.m. Athletes Unlimited: Teams TBD » CBS Sports Network
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. Australian Football League: Collingwood vs. Gold Coast Suns » Fox Sports 2