MLB

1 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore » MASN, WJZ (105.7 FM)

1:30 p.m. Washington at Atlanta » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500, 820 AM)

2 p.m. Arizona at Houston » TBS

8 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis » ESPN

NFL

1 p.m. Indianapolis at Washington » WUSA (Ch. 9), WTEM (980 AM)

1 p.m. Kansas City at Pittsburgh » WJZ (Ch. 13)

1 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay » WBFF (Ch. 45)

4 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles Rams » WTTG (Ch. 5)

4:25 p.m. New England at Jacksonville » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

8:20 p.m. New York Giants at Dallas » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11), WTEM (980 AM)

NHL PRESEASON

1 p.m. Washington at Boston » NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network

SOCCER

8:30 a.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton » NBC Sports Network

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Nuremberg at Werder Bremen » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. English Premier League: West Ham at Everton » NBC Sports Network

Noon German Bundesliga: Stuttgart at Freiburg » Fox Sports 2

Noon Italian Serie A: Lazio at Empoli » ESPNews

1 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at D.C. United » ESPN

1 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce at Konyaspor » beIN Sports

3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Guingamp at Marseille » beIN Sports

5 p.m. MLS: Orlando City at Chicago » Fox Sports 1

GOLF

3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Ally Challenge, final round » Golf Channel

6 p.m. Web.com Tour: Boise Open, final round » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix » ESPN2

3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 » NBC Sports Network

6:30 p.m. IndyCar: Grand Prix of Sonoma » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

5 a.m. Davis Cup semifinals: United States at Croatia; Spain at France » Tennis Channel

EQUESTRIAN

4 p.m. FEI World Equestrian Games » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida » SEC Network

5 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee » ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m. Syracuse at Iowa State » ESPNU

1 p.m. Florida State at Auburn » SEC Network