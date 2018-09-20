MLB
7 p.m. New York Mets at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)
7 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » MLB Network
NHL PRESEASON
7 p.m. Washington at Montreal » NBC Sports Washington
7:30 p.m. Chicago at Detroit » NHL Network
10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim » NHL Network
NFL
8:20 p.m. New York Jets at Cleveland » NFL Network
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Temple » ESPN
GOLF
6:30 a.m. European PGA Tour: Portugal Masters, first round » Golf Channel
10 a.m. Web.com Tour: Tour Championship, first round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Tour Championship, first round » Golf Channel
EQUESTRIAN
6 p.m. FEI World Equestrian Games: Vaulting, Pas de Deux Freestyle » NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. Wisconsin at Michigan » Big Ten Network
7 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas » SEC Network
8 p.m. Penn State at Northwestern » Big Ten Network