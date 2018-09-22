1 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

4 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto » MLB Network

4 p.m. Baltimore at New York Yankees » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

4 p.m. New York Mets at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7)

7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox » MLB Network

10 p.m. San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (joined in progress) » MLB Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon Minnesota at Maryland » Big Ten Network

Noon Navy at SMU » ESPNews

Noon No. 2 Georgia at Missouri » ESPN

Noon No. 8 Notre Dame at Wake Forest » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

Noon Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan » Fox Sports 1

Noon No. 23 Boston College at Purdue » ESPN2

Noon Akron at Iowa State » MASN2 Noon Ohio at Cincinnati » ESPNU

Noon Kent State at Mississippi » SEC Network

Noon Nevada at Toledo » CBS Sports Network

Noon Buffalo at Rutgers » Big Ten Network

12:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina » WDCA (Ch. 20)

12:30 p.m. Louisville at Virginia » NBC Sports Washington

3:30 p.m. No. 13 Virginia Tech at Old Dominion » CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. William & Mary at James Madison » NBC Sports Washington Plus

3:30 p.m. No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3:30 p.m. No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

3:30 p.m. Tulane at No. 4 Ohio State » Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. Kansas State at No. 12 West Virginia » ESPN

3:30 p.m. Florida International at No. 21 Miami » ESPN2

3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Florida State » ESPNU

3:30 p.m. Kansas at Baylor » Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. Connecticut at Syracuse » ESPNews

4 p.m. South Carolina at Vanderbilt » SEC Network

4:30 p.m. No. 17 TCU at Texas » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 6 LSU » ESPNU

7 p.m. No. 14 Mississippi State at Kentucky » ESPN2

7 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 15 Oklahoma State » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. Florida at Tennessee » ESPN

7 p.m. N.C. State at Marshall » CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m. Arkansas at No. 9 Auburn » SEC Network

7:30 p.m. No. 24 Michigan State at Indiana » Big Ten Network

8 p.m. No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

8 p.m. East Carolina at South Florida » ESPNews

8:30 p.m. No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

10:15 p.m. Air Force at Utah State » ESPN2

10:30 p.m. Arizona State at No. 10 Washington » ESPN

10:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at San Diego State » CBS Sports Network

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400 » NBC Sports Network

NHL PRESEASON

3 p.m. Columbus at Pittsburgh » NHL Network

6 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota » NHL Network

9:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary » NHL Network

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m. Pennsylvania Derby » NBC Sports Washington

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Watford at Fulham » NBC Sports Network

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim » Fox Sports 1

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Hertha Berlin » Fox Sports 2

10 a.m. English Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool » NBC Sports Network

10 a.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Cardiff City » CNBC

10 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Leganes at Eibar » beIN Sports 12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Schalke » Fox Sports 2

12:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Getafe » beIN Sports

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Tottenham at Brighton » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

2:45 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Espanyol at Real Madrid » beIN Sports

4:30 p.m. NWSL championship: North Carolina at Portland » Lifetime

10:30 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Pachuca at Tijuana » Fox Sports 2

MMA

8:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night, prelims » Fox Sports 2

10:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Eryk Anders vs. Thiago Santos » Fox Sports 1

GOLF

7:30 a.m. PGA European Tour: Portugal Masters, third round » Golf Channel

12:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Tour Championship, third round » Golf Channel

2:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Tour Championship, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

2:30 p.m. Web.com Tour: Tour Championship, third round » Golf Channel

4:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

7 a.m. ATP Tour: St. Petersburg Open, semifinals; Moselle Open, semifinals » Tennis Channel

2 p.m. Laver Cup, second day » Tennis Channel

8 p.m. Laver Cup, second day » Tennis Channel

10 p.m. WTA Tour: Pan Pacific Open, final » Tennis Channel