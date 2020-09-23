9:30 p.m. Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network
STANLEY CUP FINALS
8 p.m. Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas » NBC Sports Network
NBA PLAYOFFS
8:30 p.m. Eastern Conference finals, Game 4: Miami vs. Boston » ESPN
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Hamburg European Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationauxde Strasbourg, early rounds; French Open qualifying, second round » Tennis Channel
1 a.m. (Thursday) ATP: Hamburg European Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, early rounds; French Open qualifying, third round » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group G: Olimpia at Defensa y Justicia » beIN Sports
7:30 p.m. MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City » Fox Sports 1
8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group B: Palmeiras at Guaraní » beIN Sports
8:30 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Nashville SC » WJLA 24/7 News
BOXING
10 p.m. Néstor Bravo vs. José Luis Gallegos (lightweights) » Fox Sports 1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. N.C. State at Duke » ACC Network
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:30 a.m. SK at LG » ESPN2