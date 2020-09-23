MLB

4 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at San Diego » MLB Network

6 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta » MLB Network

7:30 p.m. Baltimore at Boston » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

8 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City » ESPN2

9:30 p.m. Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network

STANLEY CUP FINALS

8 p.m. Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas » NBC Sports Network

NBA PLAYOFFS

8:30 p.m. Eastern Conference finals, Game 4: Miami vs. Boston » ESPN

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Hamburg European Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationauxde Strasbourg, early rounds; French Open qualifying, second round » Tennis Channel

1 a.m. (Thursday) ATP: Hamburg European Open, early rounds; WTA: Internationaux de Strasbourg, early rounds; French Open qualifying, third round » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group G: Olimpia at Defensa y Justicia » beIN Sports

7:30 p.m. MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, Group B: Palmeiras at Guaraní » beIN Sports

8:30 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Nashville SC » WJLA 24/7 News

BOXING

10 p.m. Néstor Bravo vs. José Luis Gallegos (lightweights) » Fox Sports 1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. N.C. State at Duke » ACC Network

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m. SK at LG » ESPN2