NBA PLAYOFFS

8:30 p.m. Eastern Conference finals, Game 5: Miami vs. Boston » ESPN

STANLEY CUP FINALS

8 p.m. Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

MLB

6 p.m. New York at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

6:30 p.m. Colorado at Arizona » MLB Network

6:30 p.m. Baltimore vs. Toronto » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)

8 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox » ESPN2

9:30 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco » MLB Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UT San Antonio » CBS Sports Network

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.) » ESPNU

GOLF

8 a.m. European Tour: Irish Open, second round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP: Hamburg European Open, quarterfinals; WTA: Strasbourg International, semifinals » Tennis Channel

AUTO RACING

9 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: World of Westgate 200 » Fox Sports 1

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon IAAF: Diamond League, Doha » NBC Sports Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Syracuse » ESPNU

RUGBY

6 a.m. National Rugby League: Sydney at South Sydney » Fox Sports 2