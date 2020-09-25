6:30 p.m. Baltimore vs. Toronto » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
8 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox » ESPN2
9:30 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco » MLB Network
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UT San Antonio » CBS Sports Network
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.) » ESPNU
GOLF
8 a.m. European Tour: Irish Open, second round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, second round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP: Hamburg European Open, quarterfinals; WTA: Strasbourg International, semifinals » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
9 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: World of Westgate 200 » Fox Sports 1
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon IAAF: Diamond League, Doha » NBC Sports Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Syracuse » ESPNU
RUGBY
6 a.m. National Rugby League: Sydney at South Sydney » Fox Sports 2