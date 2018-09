MLB

1 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

4 p.m. Houston at Baltimore (2) » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

4 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco » MLB Network

7 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee » Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. Washington at Colorado » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

Noon Bowling Green at Georgia Tech » NBC Sports Washington

Noon Oklahoma State at Kansas » MASN2 Noon Arkansas at Texas A&M » ESPN

Noon No. 12 West Virginia at No. 25 Texas Tech » ESPN2

Noon Temple at Boston College » ESPNU

Noon Louisiana Lafayette at No. 1 Alabama » SEC Network

Noon Central Michigan at No. 21 Michigan State » Fox Sports 1

Noon Indiana at Rutgers » Big Ten Network Noon Army at Buffalo » CBS Sports Network

12:20 p.m. Virginia at N.C. State » WDCA (Ch. 20), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3:30 p.m. James Madison at Richmond » NBC Sports Washington Plus

3:30 p.m. Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

3:30 p.m. Rice at Wake Forest » NBC Sports Washington

3:30 p.m. Florida State at Louisville » ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 13 Central Florida » ESPNU

3:30 p.m. No. 18 Texas at Kansas State » Fox Sports 1

3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Connecticut » CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. Purdue at Nebraska » Big Ten Network 4 p.m. Southern Mississippi at No. 10 Auburn » SEC Network

4 p.m. Tennessee State at Vanderbilt » SEC Network Alternate

4 p.m. Nevada at Air Force » ESPNews

4:30 p.m. No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

6 p.m. Florida at No. 23 Mississippi State » ESPN

6 p.m. Utah at Washington State » Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 22 Duke » ESPN2

7 p.m. Iowa State at TCU » ESPNU

7 p.m. Boise State at Wyoming » CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m. No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

7:30 p.m. No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

7:30 p.m. South Carolina at No. 17 Kentucky » SEC Network

8:30 p.m. No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

9 p.m. Mississippi at LSU » ESPN

10 p.m. Oregon State at Arizona State » Pac-12 Network

10:30 p.m. No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 California » Fox Sports 1

10:30 p.m. Southern California at Arizona » ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Toledo at Fresno State » ESPNU

NHL PRESEASON

5 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston » NHL Network

8 p.m. Columbus at Chicago » NHL Network

10:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles » NHL Network

BASKETBALL

10 a.m. FIBA: Women’s World Cup, semifinal » ESPNU

8:30 p.m. NBA preseason: Minnesota at Golden State » NBA TV

SOCCER

7 a.m. German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin » Fox Sports 1

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham » NBCSN

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Leipzig at Hoffenheim » Fox Sports 1

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Mainz at Schalke » Fox Sports 2

10 a.m. English Premier League: Tottenham at Huddersfield Town » NBCSN

12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen » Fox Sports 2

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea » NBCSN

7 p.m. MLS: Montreal at D.C. United » WJLA 24/7 News

10 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Tijuana at Monterrey » Fox Sports 2

GOLF

3 a.m. Ryder Cup » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

5 p.m. Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, second round » Golf Channel

HORSE RACING

7 p.m. Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Awesome Again Stakes » NBCSN

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. Formula One: Russian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2

11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Roval 400, final practice » CNBC Noon NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 200, qualifying » CNBC

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 200 » NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m. Nebraska at Illinois » Big Ten Network TENNIS 5 a.m. ATP: Shenzhen Open, semifinals » Tennis Channel