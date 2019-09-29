MLB
3 p.m. Cleveland at Washington » MASN2, TBS, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
3 p.m. Baltimore at Boston » MASN, WRC (570 AM)
NFL
1 p.m. Washington at New York Giants » WTTG (Ch. 5), WTEM (980 AM), WSBN (630 AM), WLZL (107.9 FM), WMAL (105.9 FM)
1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13), WWDC (104.7 FM), WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL (1090 AM)
4 p.m. Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams » WBFF (Ch. 45)
4:15 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
8:20 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
WNBA FINALS
3 p.m. Game 1: Connecticut at Washington » ESPN
NHL PRESEASON
1:30 p.m. Washington at Carolina » NBC Sports Washington, WJFK (106.7 FM)
1:30 p.m. Chicago at Berlin » NHL Network
8 p.m. San Jose at Vegas » NHL Network
GOLF
7:30 a.m. European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. LPGA Tour: Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round » Golf Channel
4 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Pure Insurance Championship, final round » Golf Channel
6 p.m. PGA Tour: Safeway Open, final round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
7 a.m. ATP: Zhuhai Open, final; WTA: Beijing Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
11 a.m. Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup, finals » Tennis Channel
10 p.m. ATP: Japan Open, early rounds; WTA: Beijing Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
7 a.m. Formula One: Russian Grand Prix » ESPN2
2 p.m. NHRA: Midwest Nationals » Fox Sports 1
2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Roval 400 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
SOCCER
9 a.m. Italian Serie A: Bologna at Udinese » ESPNews
9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Freiburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf » Fox Sports 1
10 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Mallorca at Alaves » beIN Sports
11:30 a.m. English Premier League: Newcastle at Leicester City » NBC Sports Network
Noon Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas at Trabzonspor » beIN Sports
Noon German Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Koln » Fox Sports 2
2 p.m. NWSL: Portland at Reign FC » ESPN2
3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Sociedad at Sevilla » beIN Sports
5 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at New York Red Bulls » Fox Sports 1
7:30 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United » Fox Sports 1
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon IAAF world championships » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
1:30 p.m. IAAF world championships » NBC Sports Network
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon Ohio State at Indiana » Big Ten Network
COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m. Women: Penn State at Wisconsin » ESPNU
1 p.m. Women: Virginia Tech at Clemson » NBC Sports Washington Plus
1 p.m. Women: Florida at Vanderbilt » SEC Network
2 p.m. Women: Duke at Virginia » ACC Network
5 p.m. Women: Georgia at Missouri » ESPNU
7 p.m.Women: N.C. State at Wake Forest » NBC Sports Washington
7 p.m. Women: Pittsburgh at Miami » ACC Network
7 p.m. Men: Portland at Washington » Pac-12 Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon Boston College at Georgia Tech » ACC Network
2 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan » Big Ten Network
3 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri » ESPNU
3 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee » SEC Network
3 p.m. Arizona State at UCLA » Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh » ACC Network
5 p.m. Washington at Stanford » Pac-12 Network