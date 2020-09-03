9 p.m. Western Conference semifinals, Game 1: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers » TNT
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
7 p.m. Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia » NBC Sports Network
9:45 p.m. Western Conference semifinals, Game 6: Vegas vs. Vancouver » NBC Sports Network
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m. South Alabama at Southern Mississippi » CBS Sports Network
WNBA
6:30 p.m. Atlanta vs. New York » CBS Sports Network
TENNIS
Noon ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, second round » ESPN
7 p.m. ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, second round » ESPN, ESPN2
SOCCER
2:45 p.m. UEFA Nations League, Group D: Spain at Germany » ESPN2
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 6 » NBC Sports Washington
GOLF
6 a.m. European Tour: Andalucia Masters, first round » Golf Channel
9 a.m. European Tour: Andalucia Masters, first round » Golf Channel
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m. Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.) » ESPNU
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:30 a.m. SK at KT » ESPN2
RUGBY
9:30 a.m. Super League: Salford at Castleford » Fox Sports 2
4 a.m. (Friday) NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle » Fox Sports 1