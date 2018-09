NFL

1 p.m. Miami at New England » WUSA (Ch. 9)

1 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta » WJZ (Ch. 13)

1 p.m. Philadelphia at Tennessee » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

4:25 p.m. New Orleans at New York Giants » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

8:20 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11), WIYY (97.9 FM)

MLB

3 p.m. Houston at Baltimore » MASN, WJZ (105.7 FM)

3 p.m. Washington at Colorado » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500, 820 AM)

3 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox » TBS

NHL PRESEASON

3 p.m. St. Louis at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network

8 p.m. San Jose at Las Vegas » NHL Network

SOCCER

9 a.m. Italian Serie A: Torino at Chievo » ESPNews

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Hannover at Eintracht Frankfurt » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Cardiff City » NBCSN

Noon German Bundesliga: Freiburg at Augsburg » Fox Sports 2

1 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United at New York Red Bulls » ESPN

5 p.m. MLS: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City » Fox Sports 1

BASKETBALL

3 p.m. FIBA: Women’s World Cup final, United States vs. Australia » ESPN

5 p.m. NBA preseason: Miami at San Antonio » NBA TV

7 p.m. NBA preseason: New Orleans at Chicago » NBA TV

9:30 p.m. NBA preseason: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers » ESPN

AUTO RACING

7 a.m. Formula One: Russian Grand Prix » ESPN2

2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Roval 400 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

BOXING

7:30 p.m. Premier Champions: prelims » Fox Sports 1

9 p.m. Premier Champions: Victor Ortiz vs. John Molina Jr., welterweights » FS1

CFL

1 p.m. Saskatchewan at Montreal » ESPN2

GOLF

6 a.m. Ryder Cup, final day » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

5 p.m. Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, final round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Shenzhen Open, final » Tennis Channel

VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m. Women’s college: Penn State at Michigan » ESPNU

1 p.m. Women’s college: Missouri at Kentucky » SEC Network

3 p.m. Women’s college: Auburn at Mississippi » SEC Network

4 p.m. p1440 Series: San Jose Open, final rounds » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)